U.S. Olympic Committee strives for change

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:51 AM PT — Monday, November 11, 2019

The U.S. Olympic Committee is making major changes to increase athlete representation and improve safety amid pressure from Congress as well as former Olympians. The Board of Directors voted unanimously last week to approve what they say are its most sweeping reforms in decades.

It plans to increase athlete representation on the board from three to five members, and hold national governing bodies more accountable. The push for change comes after USA Gymnastics was engulfed in a sex abuse scandal involving former Dr. Larry Nassar who abused dozens of athletes.

“The Olympic community failed the people it was supposed to protect and I would like to apologize, once again, to those individuals and their families.” stated Susanne Lyons, board chair for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. “I know we can do better.”

Several investigations were conducted and the Senate found that multiple institutions did not address credible abuse allegations. Lawmakers have since introduced a bill that would increase congressional oversight over the Olympic Committee, and require it to contribute $20 million annually to the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

“The reality is we cannot have an environment or a culture where an athlete doesn’t feel 100 percent comfortable speaking up, doesn’t know where or how to speak up, and an organization that doesn’t know what to do with that information when it is given,” stated Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

The reforms will officially go into effect in January.