U.S. Officials ‘Optimistic’ on Reaching Trade Deal with China

UPDATED 10:42 AM PT — Sat. Feb. 23, 2019

China and the U.S. are inching closer to a trade deal that could ease months of mounting tension between Washington and Beijing.

Trade officials confirmed they are set to continue talks throughout the weekend in an effort to meet the upcoming deadline on March 1st.

Both sides say they have made progress on a range of issues including agriculture, technology transfers and protecting intellectual property rights.

Following the success of the latest few rounds of negotiations, President Trump said he may be willing to push back the upcoming deadline in the interest of fine-tuning the deal.

President Trump is likely to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida next month to wrap up a finalized deal.