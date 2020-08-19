U.S. official sees ‘real desire’ for smaller coronavirus relief bill



FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol building is seen ahead of a vote later today on an additional coronavirus economic stimulus package, passed earlier in the week by the U.S. Senate, in Washington, U.S., April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol building is seen ahead of a vote later today on an additional coronavirus economic stimulus package, passed earlier in the week by the U.S. Senate, in Washington, U.S., April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

August 19, 2020

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – Some Democrats and Republicans have a “real desire” to reach agreement on a smaller coronavirus relief bill that could be worth around $500 billion, a senior Trump administration official said late on Monday.

The official said the agreement could include funding for the U.S. Postal Service, additional funding for loans to small- and medium-sized businesses to keep workers on their payrolls and potentially added money for schools.

“I think there’s a real desire by some in the Democratic caucus and some in the Republican conference, both in the House and the Senate, to do a smaller deal on the things we can agree upon,” the official said. “It could be about $500 billion.”

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)