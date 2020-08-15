U.S. official calls for credible probe into Beirut blast



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale speaks to journalists as he visits the main gathering point for NGO volunteers, near the site of last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon August 13, 2020. Hussein Malla/Pool via REUTERS

August 15, 2020

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Senior U.S. official David Hale called on Saturday for a “thorough, transparent and credible” investigation into this month’s Beirut port blast which killed 172 poeple and wounded 6,000.

“We can never go back to an era in which anything goes at the port or the borders of Lebanon that had to contibute to this situation,” Hale said.

