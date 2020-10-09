U.S. October 15 presidential debate will not proceed: debate commission



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

October 9, 2020

(Reuters) – The Oct. 15 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Friday, adding that both campaigns had announced “alternate plans for that date.”

“It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22,” the commission said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Chris Reese)