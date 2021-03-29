Trending

U.S. observes Vietnam War Veterans Day

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:05 PM PT – Monday, March 29, 2021

Monday marked Vietnam War Veterans Day, which signified 48 years to the day the last American combat troops left the South Asian nation. On this day, the U.S. honors the over three million Americans who served in the conflict and the nearly 60,000 who perished in the war.

Furthermore, back in 2017, Congress passed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin notably laid a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Monday in D.C. as part of observations around the nation.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough pose for a photograph before laying a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough pose for a photograph before laying a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 

Some veterans took Monday to encourage others to reflect on and be open about their experiences in the war.

“On the 29th, I think it’s a chance for Vietnam vets to reevaluate who we are, what we are, what we accomplished, and be proud of it,” stated Vietnam War Veteran Barney Barnum. “Be proud that you served and be grateful that you had the opportunity. And for God’s sake, don’t be afraid to talk about it. Tell people what you did over there…Being a vet is an honor, it really is.”

Though U.S. troops left the conflict in 1973, the Vietnam War did not formally end until the Fall of Saigon in April 1975.

MORE NEWS: WH: Biden Won’t Hold Direct Talks With Kim Jong Un, Experts Warn China Will Take Over Korean Affairs If U.S. Fails To Open Direct Talks

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE