U.S. NTSB to probe fatal Tesla crash in Florida

The logo of Tesla cars logo is seen during the presentation of the new charge system in the EUREF campus in Berlin, Germany September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

September 17, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will send a team to investigate a fatal Sept. 13 Tesla crash in Coral Gables, Florida, it said on Friday.

The NTSB said its investigation will focus on the operation of the vehicle and the post-crash fire that consumed the vehicle after it struck a tree. A team of three NTSB investigators is to arrive in the area on Monday.

