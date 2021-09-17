U.S. NTSB to probe fatal Tesla crash in Florida



September 17, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will send a team to investigate a fatal Sept. 13 Tesla crash in Coral Gables, Florida, it said on Friday.

The NTSB said its investigation will focus on the operation of the vehicle and the post-crash fire that consumed the vehicle after it struck a tree. A team of three NTSB investigators is to arrive in the area on Monday.

