U.S.- North Korea summit ends with no agreement, future meeting possible

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:21 AM PT — Thursday, February 28, 2019

President Trump has ended day two of his trip to Vietnam after scheduled meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un came to an abrupt end.

While speaking to reporters in Hanoi Thursday, the president said the meetings with Kim were very “interesting and productive.” However, he also said it just “wasn’t a good idea to sign anything.”

The president reaffirmed he would like to keep the relationship with North Korea, adding, their respective teams look forward to meeting again in the future.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined the president, citing Kim’s proposal for the full lifting of sanctions as the reason for the impasse.