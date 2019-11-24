U.S. Navy conducts drills in Arabian Sea amid latest threats by Iran

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:35 PM PT — Sunday, November 24, 2019

The U.S. Navy is conducting drills in the Arabian Sea in the face Iran’s latest threats. The USS Lincoln aircraft carrier group started the exercise Saturday, which will help maintain preparedness and test its strike capabilities off the coast of Iran.

This is a Navy pilot's point of view when they launch from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln 🤯✈ pic.twitter.com/Qc5uPhH9ui — UNILAD Tech (@UNILADTECH) November 18, 2019

Officials said they’ve encountered Iranian warships during the drills, but emphasized that all interactions were safe and professional.

“It was not unusual, a pretty standard Strait of Hormuz transit,” stated Rear Admiral Michael Boyle. “We did see Iranian Navy — that came out to ensure they understood where we were and what our movements were — but that’s normal of any navy around the world.”

The Ayatollah regime has blamed the U.S. and Israel for the latest anti-government protests in the country. The drills came after Israeli officials warned of a possible Iranian-backed attack against the U.S. and its allies in the region.

Related: Iran’s Rouhani Accuses U.S. Of Inspiring Protests In Iraq As Death Toll Climbs