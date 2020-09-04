U.S. national security adviser O’Brien says China has biggest program to interfere in election



FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien speaks upon arriving at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates August 31, 2020. WAM/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien speaks upon arriving at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates August 31, 2020. WAM/Handout via REUTERS

September 4, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Friday that China has the largest program among countries seeking to interfere in the U.S. election.

“We know the Chinese have taken the most active role,” O’Brien told reporters.

“We’ve made it very clear to the Chinese, to the Russians, to the Iranians and others that haven’t been publicly disclosed that anyone … that attempts to interfere with the American elections will face extraordinary consequences,” he said.

