July 24, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – The United States government must remove tariffs imposed on European products such as French wine, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday.

Le Maire was commenting after European planemaker Airbus <AIR.PA> made what Airbus described as a final step aimed at halting a transatlantic trade war over billions of dollars of aircraft subsidies.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)