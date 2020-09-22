U.S. motorists drove 11% fewer miles in July than a year earlier: DOT

September 22, 2020

(Reuters) – U.S. motorists drove 262.4 billion vehicle miles in July, 33.2 billion vehicle miles fewer than the same month a year earlier, as government lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus kept drivers home, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

The biggest year-over-year declines were in the Northeast at 15.4% and the South Atlantic at 11.3%.

U.S. driving data is closely watched by oil market participants because gasoline consumption is a key driver of oil prices.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)