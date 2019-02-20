U.S. mortgage requests rise as loan rates hold near 10-month low: MBA



February 20, 2019

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. mortgage applications increased for the first time in five weeks as most home borrowing costs hovered near their lowest levels in 10 months, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based industry group said its seasonally adjusted gauge on loan requests to buy a home and to refinance one rose 3.6 percent to 365.3 in the week ended Feb. 15. The prior week’s reading was the lowest in a month.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)