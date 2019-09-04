U.S. mortgage applications fall despite lower loan rates: MBA



(Reuters) – U.S. mortgage applications to buy a home and to refinance one fell for a third straight week despite some home borrowing costs hitting their lowest levels since late 2016, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based industry group’s seasonally adjusted index on mortgage activity fell 3.1% to 558.5 in the week ended Aug. 30. It reached a three-year high in early August.

The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, with conforming loan balances of $484,350 or less, decreased to 3.87%, which was the lowest since November 2016. It stood at 3.94% the week before.

(GRAPHIC: U.S. mortgages applications interactive link: https://graphics.reuters.com/1/1214/1833/index.html)

