U.S. military evacuated more than 10,000 people from Kabul on Sunday



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Air Force Airmen help set up tents to provide temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 19, 2021. U.S. Air Force/86th Airlift Wing/Airman Edgar Grimaldo/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: U.S. Air Force Airmen help set up tents to provide temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 19, 2021. U.S. Air Force/86th Airlift Wing/Airman Edgar Grimaldo/Handout via REUTERS

August 23, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. military flew approximately 10,400 people out of Kabul over 24 hours on Sunday, and 61 coalition planes helped evacuate approximately 5,900, a White House official said on Monday.

Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has gotten 37,000 people out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, or helped with their evacuation, the official said.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Steve Holland; Editing by Edmund Blair)