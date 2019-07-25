U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal will help stave off U.S. recession: U.S. Chamber CEO



FILE PHOTO: Flags of the U.S., Canada and Mexico fly next to each other in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. August 29, 2018.

July 25, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Approval and implementation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement will provide a major boost to the U.S. economy and help stave off a recession, Thomas Donohue, chief executive of the U.S. Chambers of Commerce said on Thursday.

Donohue, whose organization is spearheading a major campaign to win passage of the trade agreement, said moving ahead with USMCA would also help pave the way for trade agreements with the European Union, Japan and other countries.

“It is a major component in keeping us out of a recession,” Donohue told Reuters after a news conference with over a dozen other trade associations and groups pushing for the trade deal’s package.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)