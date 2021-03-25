U.S. Marshal recovering after being shot while serving warrant in Ohio

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:20 PM PT – Thursday, March 25, 2021

A U.S. Marshal in northern Ohio is recovering at home after he was shot while serving an arrest warrant.

The incident happened on Wednesday as officers arrived to a home in Canton, where they believed 33-year-old Aaron Thomas was hiding.

Authorities said as the officers approached the home, Thomas attempted to escape. In the process, he fired multiple rounds at the officers, striking the U.S. Marshal.

Thomas was also hit as officers returned fire. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

“It’s a very difficult job our people have, especially when somebody wants to kill them,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said. “This individual that was wanted was wanted on aggravated robbery, felon of possession, he pistol whipped an individual, he had previous manslaughter charges and is a violent individual that we took off the streets.”

U.S. Marshals are planning to pursue federal charges against Thomas. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting