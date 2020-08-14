U.S. manufacturing production rises more than expected in July



FILE PHOTO: Employees and contractors stand at a gate to the Boeing Renton Factory, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Renton, Washington, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder FILE PHOTO: Employees and contractors stand at a gate to the Boeing Renton Factory, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Renton, Washington, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

August 14, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. factory output increased more than expected in July, boosted by a surge in motor vehicle production.

The Federal Reserve said on Friday manufacturing production rose 3.4% last month after advancing 7.4% in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing output increasing 3.0% in July.

