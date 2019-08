U.S. likely to toughen sanctions on Russia: secretary Perry

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

August 31, 2019

WARSAW (Reuters) – U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Saturday that Washington will most likely continue to toughen sanctions on Russia after its annexation of Ukraine’s territory of Crimea in 2014.

Perry was speaking in Warsaw after meeting with Polish and Ukrainian politicians.

