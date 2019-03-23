U.S. lawmakers say State Dept. has taken no action on abuse of Muslims in China

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:24 AM PT — Tuesday, March 5, 2019

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is pushing the White House to take stronger action against China for alleged abuses of Muslims in the country.

In a letter sent to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Monday, the members of Congress demanded answers on the administration’s response to the mass detention of China’s Muslim minority months after he promised to weigh slapping key Chinese leaders with sanctions.

U.S. Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback told reporters the White House is looking into concrete steps, but he had nothing to announce.

In response to Congress’s push for more action, China hit back Tuesday.

“So, we still hope that the relevant people will be able to respect the facts, and refrain from actions like smearing other countries’ governments and harming U.S.-China relations — this will bring no benefit to them,” stated Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang.

The renewed controversy comes as as the U.S. and China are reportedly close to reaching a deal to smooth trade relations.