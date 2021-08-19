U.S. ‘laser focused’ on potential for terrorist attack by Taliban foes, says security adviser



U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan takes questions from the media during a news briefing about the situation in Afghanistan at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan takes questions from the media during a news briefing about the situation in Afghanistan at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

August 19, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government is “laser focused” on the potential for a terrorist attack in Afghanistan by a group like ISIS-K, a sworn enemy of the Taliban, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC News on Thursday.

Sullivan told NBC that getting Americans out of Afghanistan was “a risky operation” given questions about whether the Taliban would continue to allow the safe passage of people to the airport and other contingencies such as possible attack by an Islamist group such as ISIS-K.

“One of the contingencies we are very focused on, laser focused on, is the potential for a terrorist attack by a group like ISIS-K, which of course is a sworn enemy of the Taliban, so we will keep working to minimize the risks and maximize the number of people on planes,” Sullivan said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)