U.S. sues to block UnitedHealth acquisition of Change Healthcare



FILE PHOTO: A UnitedHealth Group health insurance card is seen in a wallet in this picture illustration October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Illustration/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A UnitedHealth Group health insurance card is seen in a wallet in this picture illustration October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Illustration/File Photo

February 24, 2022

By Diane Bartz

(Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Thursday to stop UnitedHealth Group from buying Change Healthcare, arguing that the $7.84 billion deal would give the largest U.S. health insurer access to its competitors’ sensitive information.

The all-cash deal was announced in January 2021 as a way for UnitedHealth to expand its fast-growing healthcare technology business.

Change Healthcare, which is 20% owned by Blackstone Group, provides billing and payment process services to more than 2,000 payers and 1 million providers.

UnitedHealth said it would fight the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

“The Department’s deeply flawed position is based on highly speculative theories that do not reflect the realities of the healthcare system. We will defend our case vigorously,” it said in a statement.

Change Healthcare’s shares rose 1% to $20.43, while UnitedHealth fell 1.5% to $452.72. Change’s shares are up nearly 11% since Jan. 5, 2021, the day before UnitedHealth offered $25.75 per share to acquire Change.

The plan has been to merge Change with UnitedHealth’s Optum unit, which provides pharmacy, healthcare, and financial services.

The Justice department said if the deal went through, it would give UnitedHealth access to large amounts of sensitive information from its rivals.

“Unless the deal is blocked, United stands to see and potentially use its health insurance rivals’ competitively sensitive information for its own business purposes and control these competitors’ access to innovations in vital health care technology,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Doha Mekki of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division said in a statement.

One critic of the deal has been the American Hospital Association, which argued that combining healthcare data from Change with UnitedHealth’s Optum would reduce competition for the sale of healthcare information technology services for hospitals.

Other critics have included the American Medical Association and two groups of independent pharmacists.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington, Jon Stempel in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Bill Berkrot)