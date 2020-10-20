U.S. Justice Department sets antitrust briefing; no mention of Google



FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department said that it would hold a media briefing on Tuesday on an antitrust announcement but did not mention Google.

The Justice Department is expected to sue Alphabet’s Google this week for allegedly breaking antitrust law in using its market power to grow its business.

