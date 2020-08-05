U.S. Justice Department asks court to block California net neutrality law



FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Department of Justice building is bathed in morning light at sunrise in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Department of Justice building is bathed in morning light at sunrise in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday asked a federal judge to block California’s net neutrality law, arguing the state action is preempted by federal action.

The move came after a U.S. appeals court in October largely upheld the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) repeal of landmark net neutrality rules.

In 2018, California agreed not to enforce its own state net neutrality law until a final court decision on the FCC repeal.

