U.S. Justice Department and FCC fight state effort to block merger of Sprint, T-Mobile



A Sprint sign is seen on top of a Sprint retail store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky A Sprint sign is seen on top of a Sprint retail store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

December 20, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission filed in court on Friday to support a merger of T-Mobile <TMUS.O> and Sprint <S.N>, the third and fourth largest wireless carriers.

A group of state attorneys general have asked a federal judge to stop the deal, saying it would lead to higher prices for customers.

