U.S. jury finds Trump adviser Stone guilty of lying to Congress, obstruction, witness tampering

November 15, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A jury convicted U.S. President Donald Trump’s adviser Roger Stone on Friday, finding the long-time Republican operative and self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” guilty on seven criminal counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

The verdict, in a trial arising from investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, is not only a blow to Stone but renews scrutiny on then-candidate Trump’s activities at a time when he faces an impeachment inquiry that could derail his presidency.

