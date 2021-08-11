U.S. judge says some Trump financial records should be turned over to House panel



By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered Donald Trump’s accounting firm Mazars to turn over some of the former president’s financial records to a U.S. House of Representatives committee but not all of the documents sought by the congressional panel.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta came in a long-running lawsuit brought by the Democratic-controlled House Oversight Committee, which first issued a subpoena for Trump’s financial records in 2019.

The lawsuit is back in Mehta’s courtroom after a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a July 2020 decision, the high court said House Democrats needed to further explain their need for the records, and that Mehta should weigh these needs against the burdens placed on Trump by complying with the subpoena.

