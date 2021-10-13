Trending

U.S. judge restrains United from placing employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine exemption on unpaid leave

FILE PHOTO: People travel during the holiday season at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
FILE PHOTO: Travelers check in for their flights at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Romulus, Michigan, U.S., December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin/File Photo

October 13, 2021

CHICAGO (Reuters) – A U.S. judge in Texas on Tuesday temporarily restrained United Airlines from placing any employee on unpaid leave who receive religious exemptions from the company for COVID-19 vaccinations until Oct. 26.

The Judge also temporarily restrained the airline from denying any late requests for religious or medical accommodations.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

