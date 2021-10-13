U.S. judge restrains United from placing employees receiving COVID-19 vaccine exemption on unpaid leave

FILE PHOTO: Travelers check in for their flights at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Romulus, Michigan, U.S., December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin/File Photo
October 13, 2021
CHICAGO (Reuters) – A U.S. judge in Texas on Tuesday temporarily restrained United Airlines from placing any employee on unpaid leave who receive religious exemptions from the company for COVID-19 vaccinations until Oct. 26.
The Judge also temporarily restrained the airline from denying any late requests for religious or medical accommodations.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sandra Maler)