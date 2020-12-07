U.S. judge rejects attempt to overturn Biden’s Michigan victory

December 7, 2020

By Tom Hals

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Monday rejected a bid to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory in Michigan because of alleged irregularities and to have President Donald Trump declared the winner, the latest failed legal attack on the vote.

For a variety of reasons, including a lack of standing for bringing a lawsuit and delay in filing the case, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit dismissed the lawsuit filed on Nov. 25 by Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for the Trump campaign.

Powell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek — as much of that relief is beyond the power of this court — and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government,” wrote Parker.

The judge, who was nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama, described the lawsuit as “stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach.”

Trump and his supporters have spent weeks since the Nov. 3 election making unsubstantiated claims the election was marred by fraud.

Biden won Michigan by about 154,000 votes, giving him the state’s 16 electoral votes. The Electoral College will meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for the Democrat, who won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

The Republican president and his supporters have been waging losing legal battles to undo the election results. Judges have also rejected cases in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin.

Tuesday is the so-called safe harbor deadline for states to resolve election disputes. Under U.S. law, Congress will consider a state’s result to be “conclusive” if it is finalized by the safe harbor date.

Congress will meet on Jan. 6 to count and accept the Electoral College votes.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Jonathan Oatis)