U.S., Japan agree on sectors to include in trade talks: Motegi

August 23, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and Japan have agreed on the sectors that should be included in bilateral trade negotiations, and are ready to move to detailed, working-level talks, Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday.

Motegi, speaking to reporters following the conclusion of a third day of meetings with his counterpart, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, said details on the method and timeline of those negotiations would be discussed over the weekend at a Group of Seven leaders summit in Biarritz, France.

