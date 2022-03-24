U.S. issues fresh Russia-related sanctions – Treasury website



FILE PHOTO: A woman rides a bicycle past a part of the Kremlin wall where the Russian national flag is projected, during celebrations of Russia Day in Moscow, Russia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A woman rides a bicycle past a part of the Kremlin wall where the Russian national flag is projected, during celebrations of Russia Day in Moscow, Russia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday imposed fresh Russia-related sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine including sanctions against dozens of defense companies, 328 members of the Duma legislative body and the chief executive of Sberbank, the Treasury Department said.

Gold-related transactions involving Russia may be sanctionable by U.S. authorities, the Treasury Department also said in a statement.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Chris Gallagher)