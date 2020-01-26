U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia seeks pardon: Interfax



FILE PHOTO: Israel, the uncle of Naama Issachar, and his wife look at a newspaper with an article about Naama at their home in Rehovot, Israel October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen FILE PHOTO: Israel, the uncle of Naama Issachar, and his wife look at a newspaper with an article about Naama at their home in Rehovot, Israel October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

January 26, 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Naama Issachar, a U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia on drug charges, has asked for a pardon, Interfax news agency reported, citing a statement by her lawyers.

Israel has called on Russia to release Issachar, who was sentenced by a Russian court to seven-and-a-half years in jail for drug offences in October.

The Kremlin said earlier that it was impossible for Issachar to be granted a presidential pardon without her first formally requesting one.

(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by William Maclean)