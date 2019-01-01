U.S. imposes sanctions on Nicaraguan president’s son over allegations of corruption

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:14 PM PT — Friday, December 13, 2019

The U.S. is imposing sanctions on the son of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. The Treasury Department announced sanctions against Rafael Antonio Ortega on Thursday after the White House reprimanded him for alleged corruption and money laundering. The move will freeze all of the Ortega’s U.S. based assets.

“Rafael Ortega is the key money manager behind the Ortega family’s illicit financial schemes,” stated Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “Treasury is targeting Rafael and the companies he uses to launder money (and) prop up the Ortega regime at the expense of the Nicaraguan people.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has further accused Ortega of committing human rights violations and acts of financial deception.

Last month, on the first anniversary of @realDonaldTrump's signature of E.O. 13851, we said we’d keep holding the Ortega regime accountable for corruption and #HumanRights abuses in #Nicaragua. Today we made good on that pledge by sanctioning Ortega’s son Rafael and 3 entities. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 12, 2019

Pompeo recently urged the Ortega regime to resume dialogue with the opposition and restore democracy in the country.

