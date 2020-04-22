U.S. House will not consider voting by proxy this week: aide



FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building as seen ahead of a vote on the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building as seen ahead of a vote on the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives will no longer consider remote voting by proxy this week, a House Democratic leadership aide said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on a call with other leading Democrats Wednesday that she and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy are tasking a bipartisan group of House lawmakers to review remote voting by proxy and reopening the House, the Democratic aide said.

