U.S. House votes to advance bill curbing anonymous shell companies

October 22, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House voted on Tuesday to advance legislation that would require most companies to disclose who actually owns them, as well as handing banks a long-sought update to anti-money laundering rules.

The bill was approved by lawmakers by a vote of 249 to 173, and was backed mostly by Democrats. The measure now heads to the Senate, where similar legislation is already under consideration.

