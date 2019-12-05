U.S. House to draft impeachment charges against Trump: Pelosi



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel at the sidelines of the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel at the sidelines of the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

December 5, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she has instructed the House Judiciary panel to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“The president’s actions have seriously violated the constitution,” Pelosi told reporters.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert)