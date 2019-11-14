U.S. House Speaker Pelosi eyes passage of USMCA trade deal this year



U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at a news conference with DACA recipients and Democratic congressional leaders after the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in cases before the court regarding the Trump administration's bid to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said a breakthrough in talks with the Trump administration on the trade pact with Mexico and Canada could be imminent and that she wants to pass the deal by year’s end.

“We are moving positively in terms of the U.S. Mexico Canada agreement. Again, it all comes down to … enforcement,” she told reporters at a news conference “I do believe that if we can get this to the place it needs to be, which is imminent, that this can be a template for future trade agreements.”

