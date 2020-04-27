U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president



FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks ahead of a vote on a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill on the floor of the House of Representatives inside the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol, in this still image from video in Washington, U.S., AprIl 23, 2020. U.S. House TV/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) – U.S. House Of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Joe Biden for president, according to a video statement released by her on Monday.

Pelosi’s endorsement of the Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president follows that of U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, former president Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Al Gore, who all threw their support behind Biden earlier this month.

