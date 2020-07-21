U.S. House passes $740 billion defense bill, fight with Trump looms

July 21, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Pentagon that President Donald Trump has threatened to veto over a provision removing Confederate names from military bases.

The Democratic-led House backed the measure by 295 to 125, paving the way for negotiations with the Republican-led Senate on a compromise version of the NDAA, which Trump would then sign or veto.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese)