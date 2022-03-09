U.S. House panel refers Amazon to Justice Department amid competition probe



FILE PHOTO: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law during a hearing on "Online Platforms and Market Power" in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2020. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law during a hearing on "Online Platforms and Market Power" in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2020. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House Judiciary Committee has referred Amazon.com Inc to the U.S. Department of Justice, alleging “potentially criminal conduct” by the company senior executives amid the panel’s ongoing probe into digital markets competition, lawmakers said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)