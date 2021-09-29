U.S. House panel probing Jan. 6 Capitol riot issues 11 subpoenas



FILE PHOTO: A police officer looks on from behind a riot shield during a clash with pro-Trump protesters at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

September 29, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee has issued 11 subpoenas in its investigation of Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, the panel said in a statement on Wednesday.

Former Trump campaign official Katrina Pierson was among the 11 subpoenaed for records and for testimony at depositions, the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)