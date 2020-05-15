U.S. House approves ‘proxy’ voting during coronavirus pandemic



FILE PHOTO: An American flag flies outside of the U.S. Capitol dome ahead of the House of Representatives resolution appointing managers for the Senate impeachment trial against U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo FILE PHOTO: An American flag flies outside of the U.S. Capitol dome ahead of the House of Representatives resolution appointing managers for the Senate impeachment trial against U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

May 15, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday allowing members to temporarily cast their votes by proxy, a historic shift as the U.S. Congress searches for ways to continue to function despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The vote in the Democratic-led chamber was 217-189.

