U.S. House antitrust chairman says ‘comfortable with unwinding’ Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram



FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is seen on a screen in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is seen on a screen in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration

October 7, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House antitrust panel chairman David Cicilline said in an interview on Wednesday he will be “comfortable with unwinding” Facebook’s <FB.O> acquisition of Instagram.

The antitrust subcommittee on Tuesday released a report on Big Tech’s abuses of market power but stopped short of naming specific companies or acquisitions that must be broken up.

