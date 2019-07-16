U.S. home builder sentiment inches up in July: NAHB



FILE PHOTO: Homes are seen under construction in the southwest area of Portland, Oregon March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola FILE PHOTO: Homes are seen under construction in the southwest area of Portland, Oregon March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

July 16, 2019

(Reuters) – A private gauge of U.S. home builder sentiment increased in July as falling mortgage rates offset rising building costs and worries about global trade tensions.

The National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo & Co <WFC.N> said on Tuesday their index of builder confidence in newly built, single-family homes increased to 65 from 64 in June. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the reading to remain steady at 64.

(Reporting by Evan Sully; Editing by Nick Zieminski)