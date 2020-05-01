White House says U.S. health official Fauci will not testify to Congress



FILE PHOTO: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus response meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria FILE PHOTO: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus response meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

May 1, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci will not testify next week to a congressional committee examining the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said on Friday, calling it “counterproductive” to have individuals involved in the response testify.

The White House issued an emailed statement after a spokesman for the Congressional committee holding the hearing said the committee had been informed by Trump administration officials that Fauci had been blocked from testifying.

“While the Trump Administration continues its whole-of-government response to COVID-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement to Reuters. “We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time.”

Fauci’s testimony was being sought for a May 6 hearing by a House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees health programs, Hollander said. The Washington Post first reported that Fauci would not testify.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been one of the leading medical experts helping to guide the U.S. response to the highly contagious virus that has swept across the United States.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)