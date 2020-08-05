U.S. health chief to visit Taiwan in coming days: Wall Street Journal



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar listens as he attends a "COVID-19 Response and Storm Preparedness" event with U.S. President Donald Trump at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, U.S., July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

TAIPEI (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will travel to Taiwan in coming days, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, the first U.S. Cabinet official to visit the Chinese-claimed island in six years, a move likely to anger Beijing.

Taiwan’s official Central News Agency said it would be the highest level visit made by a U.S. Cabinet official since Washington broke formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1979.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)