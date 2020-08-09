Home
Sunday, August 9th
President Trump signs 4 executive orders on COVID-19 relief
Trump campaign touts momentum behind reelection
SpaceX, United Launch Alliance win millions in contracts with Pentagon
Lebanese prime minister requests early polls for parliament
President Trump addresses possible election meddling from Iran, China
U.S. health chief arrives in Taiwan on trip condemned by China
