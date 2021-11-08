Trending

U.S. has seized $6.1 million tied to Russian ransomware operator -Justice Dept

U.S. Attorney General Garland announces cyber attack indictment during news conference at the Justice Department in Washington
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland removes his face mask to announce charges against a suspect from Ukraine and a Russian national over a July ransomware attack on an American company, during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

November 8, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has seized $6.1 million in relation to Russian ransomware operator Yevgeniy Polyanin, top U.S. Justice Department officials said on Monday.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, speaking at a news conference, said another alleged ransomware attacker, Ukrainian Yaroslav Vasinskyi, has been arrested in Poland, and the United States has requested extradition.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Diane Bartz; writing by Susan Heavey)

