U.S. grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 & 9 planes

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:14 PM PT — Wednesday, March 13, 2019

President Trump announced the U.S. will issue an emergency order to ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft. He made the announcement at the White House Wednesday, following Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines crash. 157 were people were killed in the crash, including eight Americans.

The president said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing agree with the move, and any of the planes in the air will be grounded immediately.

President Trump said pilots and airlines have been notified. The FAA and Boeing will release more information about the order.

The president stressed “the safety of the American people and all people” is his paramount concern.

A flock of birds flies past a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for TUI Group at Boeing Co.’s Renton Assembly Plant Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Renton, Wash. President Donald Trump says the U.S. is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airliner. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

