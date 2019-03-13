U.S. grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 & 9 planes

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:14 PM PT — Wednesday, March 13, 2019

President Trump announced the U.S. will issue an emergency order to ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft. He made the announcement at the White House Wednesday, following Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines crash. 157 were people were killed in the crash, including eight Americans.

The president said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing agree with the move, and any of the planes in the air will be grounded immediately.

President Trump said pilots and airlines have been notified. The FAA and Boeing will release more information about the order.

The president stressed “the safety of the American people and all people” is his paramount concern.