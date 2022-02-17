U.S. gov’t short-term funding bill clears Senate procedural hurdle



The moon is seen behind the dome of the U.S. Capitol building at night in Washington, DC, U.S., February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Cherry The moon is seen behind the dome of the U.S. Capitol building at night in Washington, DC, U.S., February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Cherry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A temporary funding bill that would keep the federal government running through March 11 and avoid a potential partial shutdown cleared a procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Thursday.

The action clears the way for a vote on final passage at a later time that has not yet been announced.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese)