Trending

U.S. gov’t short-term funding bill clears Senate procedural hurdle

The moon is seen behind the dome of the U.S. Capitol building at night in Washington
The moon is seen behind the dome of the U.S. Capitol building at night in Washington, DC, U.S., February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Cherry

February 17, 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A temporary funding bill that would keep the federal government running through March 11 and avoid a potential partial shutdown cleared a procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Thursday.

The action clears the way for a vote on final passage at a later time that has not yet been announced.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE